BSF nabs 6 Bangladeshi nationals while trying to cross into India, hands them over to BGB

Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) The BSF Saturday apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals, including three women and a child, while they were trying to cross over into India, and handed them over the neighbouring country’s border guarding force, officials said.

A BSF statement said the six were apprehended early Saturday when they were trying to cross over to this side at Ranghat and Jeetpur border outposts.

They were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh hours later at two border outposts in North 24 Parganas district.

During interrogation, it emerged that some of them were coming to India to meet their relatives, while others were in search of work and they had paid Bangladeshi Taka in the range of 5, 000 -14,000 to different touts.

The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian ground, the statement said.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Sabooj Barain Datta (73) from Faridpur District; Sujan Maridha of Bagerhat; Sakina Khatoon (30) of Satkhira; Ummah Khulsun of Narayanganj; Promila Mandal (27) of Gopalganj and her little son Jay Mandal (3). PTI SUS TIR TIR

