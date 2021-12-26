BSF Organises Tour To Motivate Farmers For Cultivation Along IB In Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday organised a visit of farmers to Suchetgarh sector along the International Border here to motivate them for cultivation ahead of border fencing, an official said.

Chief Agricultural Officer, Samba, Sanjay Verma, along with 73 farmers, arrived at border outpost (BOP) Octroi and visited the cultivated agriculture land ahead of the fence under the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of BOP Octroi. The aim was to motivate and encourage the farmers to cultivate land ahead of the fence in AOR of Samba, BSF Deputy Inspector General S P S Sandhu said.

The BSF Jammu has been instrumental in encouraging border farmers to cultivate land ahead of fencing, along with assistance from the union territory government, he said.

“It has always been the continuous endeavor of the BSF Jammu to assist and help the border populace in every possible way,” Sandhu, who is PRO of BSF Jammu, said.

BSF DIG Jammu Surjeet Singh Sekhon was instrumental in organising this visit of farmers, Sandhu said.

The farmer group was also taken to Makwal area to visit the cultivated agriculture land ahead of the border fence, he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Abhishek Mahajan on Saturday paid a visit to border police posts in Ramgarh sector of the district to review the working of border police posts and police stations located near the IB and to further strengthen the border security grid, a police spokesman said.

Mahajan visited border police posts of Dug, Abtal, Kamore, Koulpur and police station Ramgarh and interacted with their respective officer in-charges and manpower deployed there and reviewed measures to further strengthen the security grid and ascertained suggestions in this regard from field formations, the spokesman said.

He said the SSP also directed manpower to wear protective gear while on duty and develop good relations with the public.

During his visit to police station Ramgarh, the official reviewed the general working of the police station and crime position, the spokesman said.

He said Mahajan also paid obeisance at the shrine of Baba Chamblyal on the IB and also met the public representatives at the shrine.

