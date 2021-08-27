BSF Personnel In West Bengal Catch Smuggler With Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.43 Lakhs

On Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) Officers in West Bengal seized a smuggler trying to escape the border with 6.8kg silver jewellery worth ₹3.43 lakhs from India to Bangladesh. The smuggler was caught by BSF personnel of 112 Battalion of the South Bengal Frontier on Thursday, while he was illegally smuggling silver ornaments estimated to be ₹3,43,658, the BSF had said in a statement. The smuggler was trying to escape the country through the Border Out Post Amudia.

BSF Personnel in West Bengal catches smugglers with silver ornaments worth ₹3.43 lakhs

As per an ANI report, BSF said in a statement, "Two BSF intelligence personnel at Border Out Post Amudia laid a trap near Chituri village and also informed the Company Commander about it following intelligence inputs.” The BSF personnel tracked a suspicious person, travelling on a bicycle to Chituri village and they decided to follow him. The smuggler tried to escape the scene to evade being caught, however, he was grabbed by the BSF team led by the Company commander who reached the area at the right time.

"After a while, they saw a suspicious person on a bicycle coming towards Chituri from Balti village. The BSF intelligence personnel tried to stop him but the smuggler tried to run away. At the same time, the Company Commander along with his team reached the spot and the person was apprehended," said the BSF. After he was caught, the smuggler was searched and the BSF recovered silver ornaments from his possession. Bakul Ghazi, 37, a native of Tarali Dakshin Pada in North 24 Parganas, has been identified as the smuggler captured.

“During preliminary interrogation, the smuggler revealed that he does petty smuggling work for his survival and that the recovered silver jewellery was taken from one Bapi, a resident of Datta Para village in North 24 Parganas. The material was to be delivered to one Shahid belonging to Kakdanga village in Satkhira district in Bangladesh," said the BSF. According to the BSF, the smuggler was to be paid ₹1,000 for smuggling the silver jewellery to its designated mission and the seized person and silver ornaments were handed over to Customs Office Tetulia for further legal action.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)