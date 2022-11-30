BSF, Punjab Police In Joint Operation Seizes Illicit Ammunition From Ferozepur

Punjab Police on Wednesday in a joint operation with BSF, recovered five AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols and 9 magazines from Ferozepur. As per the information gathered, 13 kilograms of heroin was also recovered from the same area. The recovery of the heroin consignment was made on 21st November when two narcotic smugglers from Rajasthan who were carrying the heroine from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab and were arrested.

Similar cases that happened in past

Earlier on Sunday, police said it has arrested a person and seized eight Chinese pistols, 60 bullets and two kilograms of heroin from him smuggled into India by a drone from Pakistan. It has been learned that police had specific information that a consignment of arms, ammunition and drugs would be smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir police along with the special operations group recovered one suspicious package on November 24, in the field near Chhani Manhasan in the Vijaypur area of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba. Upon inspection, the J&K police recovered arms and ammunition along with a wad of cash from the package which was dropped by a Pakistani drone from across the border.

And in September, Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including seven AK-47 assault rifles near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir.