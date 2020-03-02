The Debate
BSF Recovers 1.5 Lakh Bangladesh-bound Yaba Tablets Worth Over ₹7.5 Crore

Law & Order

Border Security Force has recovered 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets en route Bangladesh that were being smuggled from Assam to Sonamura border

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets en route Bangladesh. The Yaba tablets were being smuggled from Assam to Sonamura border. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape but the co-driver has been taken into custody. The man was held in the international market from Gokulnagar on Sunday. 

Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Gokulnagar Sector said: "The BSF had specific information about the Yaba tablets being smuggled. We conducted an operation along with the police that led to the recovery of 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 crore in the international market."

