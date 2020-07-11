BSF Rescues Two Bangladeshi Women From Flesh Trade

In a major success, Border Security Force personnel rescued two Bangladeshi women on July 9 who were trafficked to India nearly a year ago and were forced to join the flesh trade in Bengal and Maharashtra. Border Security Force rescued the two women who were illegally sent back to Bangladesh along Indo-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas in West Bengal. The women have been handed over to the Swarupnagar police station for necessary legal action.

"On July 9, 2020, Border Security Force personnel of BOP Hakimpur, 112 Batallion BSF, under Sector Kolkata, rescued two women from human traffickers while they were trying to illegally cross over to Bangladesh," said SS Guleria, DIG, BSF of South Bengal Frontier.

Both the women who were trafficked into Bengal were Bangladeshi nationals. One of them belongs from a village in Ferozepur and the other from a village in Narel in Bangladesh.



"These Bangladeshi women were illegally brought to India from Bangladesh with the help of human traffickers for the purpose of the job in dance bars and flesh trade almost a year ago. One of them was working as dancers and singer in a bar in Kolkata near Ruby Hospital, while other at a bar in Thane, Maharashtra," said the DIG.



During Covid-19, the dance bars were closed due to lockdown and due to lack of employment, these two Bangladeshi women were trying to illegally cross the border with the help of an Indian tout. The tout brought the women to Hakimpur border area for which the tout also took money from women. These two women were rescued by Border Security Force personnel while they were attempting to cross the border illegally.

"After necessary action by the Border Security Force, both Bangladeshi women were handed over to the Police Station Swarupnagar in North 24 Parganas for legal procedures," said DIG Guleria.

The Border Security Force personnel have rescued 10 women as of now in 2020 from human traffickers in West Bengal.

