BSF, RPF Foil Smuggling Bid Near Indo-Bangladesh Border From Maitri Express

The troops of Border Security Force (BSF) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a joint operation busted a racket involving smuggling of cosmetics and other household items through the Indo-Bangladesh border. The troops, based on specific information, nabbed two accused from the International Maitri Express train in West Bengal’s Nadia district along with a big cache of smuggled items. It is being informed that during the action, the troops succeeded in recovering items worth over Rs 1.51 crore.

According to the information, the joint action by the BSF and the RPF took place on Wednesday, September 20. The BSF troops of 32 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier and the RPF jawans conducted a joint search operation, leading to the seizure of smuggled cosmetics, clothes, saris, expensive mobile phones and various other items from the International Maitri Express train running between Kolkata and Dhaka.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF, South Bengal Frontier, AK Arya stated that international travellers often try to smuggle household goods with them to earn easy money. But vigilant BSF troops often foil their plans.

Smuggled items worth over Rs 1.51 crore recovered from two accused

As per the statement issued by the BSF, “It is noteworthy that based on concrete information, BSF jawans along with RPF jawans started searching the Maitri Express train at Gede railway station on September 20 morning while the train was on its way from India to Bangladesh. The BSF's dog handler team during the extensive search, pointed out some suspicious items in the train. Subsequently, the troops found a large number of expensive smartphones and saris in the possession of two Indian passengers. During interrogation, the passengers could not show any valid documents of the luggage they had brought with them.”

Both the passengers were caught by the troops on the spot for allegedly trying to smuggle the said goods from India to Bangladesh via the rail route. The accused were identified as Akhtar Khan and Abdul Haleem, both residents of Kolkata, West Bengal.

During the action, the troops seized 83 smartphones, 26 mobile adapters, 48 ​​data cables and 64 saris along with others items from the possession of both the passengers. Further, the dog search team of the BSF also detected a huge quantity of cosmetics, 31 smartphones, 30 keypad mobile phones, huge quantity of saris, suits, other clothing items, artificial jewellery, 101 expensive bottles of liquor, expensive mobile chargers, huge quantity of electronics and medicines along with other household items from the train which had no owner and confiscated them.

During the interrogation, the apprehended passengers admitted that they had bought all these items from Kolkata and were taking it to Bangladesh to earn easy money. They further revealed that in Bangladesh, they were to hand over the said goods to Mohammad Ratul, a resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh, and were to get Rs 3,000 each for the task.

The apprehended accused and seized luggage were handed over to the Customs Department, Banpur, for further legal action.