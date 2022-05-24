BSF Seizes 11.62 Kg Gold Worth Rs 6.15 Cr Along Indo-Bangladesh Border; 2 Smugglers Held

The Border Security Force (BSF), on Tuesday, May 24, stated that it has seized 11.62 kg of gold worth Rs 6.15 crore along the India-Bangladesh international border.

Vigilant troops of the Kolkata Sector under BSF's South Bengal Frontier, on Monday, apprehended two Indian smugglers with 74 gold biscuits and three gold bars in two separate incidents from the Indo-Bangladesh border.

As per sources, the total weight of the seized gold is 11.620 kg and its value is estimated at Rs. 6,15,18,152. The smugglers were trying to take these gold biscuits from Bangladesh to India by dodging the BSF troops.

Troops of the 179 Battalion BSF on Monday checked vehicles at the ICP Petrapole as a part of its first operation.

“At 11.15 am on Monday, troops stopped a truck which after unloading export goods, was returning to India from Bangladesh (Benapol) near the passenger gate at ICP Petrapole. During the search, a large packet wrapped in black cloth was found behind the driver’s seat. On opening the packet, 70 gold biscuits and three gold bars were recovered,” the BSF said in an official release.

“The total value of the seized Gold biscuits, bars and trucks was estimated to be Rs 5,98,54,165. Border Security Force troops soon seized all the gold biscuits, bars, and the truck and also took the truck driver into custody for questioning,” the BSF added.

During initial interrogation, the truck driver, identified as a 26-year-old Raj Mandal, a resident of Bangaon’s Joypur, revealed that he regularly goes to Benapole in Bangladesh carrying export goods. On Monday, when he was returning with the empty truck from Bangladesh, an Indian national named Sahabuddin Mandal of village-Khalitpur Bangaon contacted him in the morning and told him that a person named Pintu from Haldarpara in Bangaon will give him a packet which has to be taken to India and delivered to Shefali truck parking located on Bangaon-Chakda road. He took the packet and kept it in the cabin, but when he was returning to India, during the vehicle checking near the ICP main gate, the BSF apprehended him along with the packets.

Raj Mandal further said that he was supposed to get Rs 10,000 from Sahabuddin Mandal after the delivery of the consignment.

158 Battalion BSF troops seize four gold biscuits in Jayantipur

In a separate incident on Monday, at Border Out Post Jayantipur under 158 Battalion BSF troops were during routine checking and stopped a suspected motorcyclist for search.

The troops found four gold biscuits weighing 466.62 grams from under the seat of the motorcycle. The arrested smugglers have been handed over to the Customs Office Petrapole along with the seized gold.

South Bengal Frontier DIG Surjeet Singh Guleria stated that the BSF has tightened the noose on every nefarious smuggling activity.