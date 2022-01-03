BSF Seizes Consignment Of Arms And Heroin Along IB In J&K's Samba

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a consignment of arms and heroin along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, officials said.

The consignment was found packed in a white-coloured sack hidden in "sarkanda" (wild grass) near the Chamliyal border outpost, they added.

The officials said the seizure included three AK rifles along with five magazines, four pistols along with seven magazines, five packets of heroin and some assorted ammunition.

The sack was noticed during patrolling, the officials said, adding that it had the markings of "Karachi Fertilizers Company Limited".

It was not immediately known whether the consignment was dropped by a drone or was smuggled from across the border by arms and narcotics smugglers, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)