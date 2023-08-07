BSF Shoots Down Suspected Pakistani Drone In Amritsar

On Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) officials shot down a suspected Pakistani drone at Punjab's Amritsar region. BSF troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory near Rattan Khurd village in the Amritsar district. Soon after hearing the sound of the drone, BSF troops carried out a drill to intercept the drone.

Following that, BSF carried out a joint search operation with Punjab police near the international border. During the search operations, troops recovered one drone along with a damaged battery from a field near Rattan Khurd village. The recovered drone is a hexacopter, which has a payload feature.

BSF shot down another drone around 3.30am on Monday at Punjab's Tarn Taran sector. BSF troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of yet another suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory in the Rajoke village in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The recovered drone is a quadcopter (model - DJI Matric RTK-300).

In June, the BSF had shot down a drone carrying suspected narcotics from Pakistan along the international border near Rai village in Amritsar a day after officials from the security forces recovered a Pakistani drone in the same area.