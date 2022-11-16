'Feedback On My First Reel': Shraddha's May 4 Instagram Chat With Her Friend Accessed

In a significant development, Republic TV has accessed one of the last chats of Shraddha Walkar before she was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

The Instagram chats from May 4 show Shraddha asking one of her friends about a reel she had uploaded. "Buddy. Need Help," Shraddha asked. Her friend replied, "Kya hua bola (Tell me what happened)".

"Can you give me feedback on my first reel," Shraddha asked, adding "If it needs anything?"

"Bas Itna? (That's all?)," her friend said. "Hanji (Yes)," Walkar replied with emojis.

Aaftab Poonawala (28) has been arrested by the Delhi police for the murder of Walkar in May this year, chopping her body into 35 pieces before dumping them at different places in the national capital over several days.

'Aaftab would burn her with cigarette butts,' Shraddha's friend tells Republic

The friend with whom Shraddha had his conversation told Republic that Shraddha changed after Aatfab came into her life. "She was a better person (before) and suddenly became a meek human being, completely averse to her nature."

"We did alert her that this is not how you should be and this guy is having some kind of effect on you and cut him off. She tried to cut him off but he threatened her with suicide by saying 'I will kill myself and hold your whole family responsible."

"I have met Aaftab twice. He did give me a vibe that he is a toxic person. Eventually, as the relationship progressed, he seemed more and more toxic...She was threatened by his blackmail," the friend said.

He also alleged that "Aaftab would light out cigarette butts on her body...She showed (burnt) marks to one of her friends."

Moreover, he alleged that Shraddha had multiple burnt marks on her back.

Another friend said, "She texted some of my friend's that she was not well. After 2018, I was not in contact with her. But in 2018, she was bold and courageous. I can't believe that this has happened to her."