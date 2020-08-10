'Reverification Started Over Last 4-5 Days': Building Security On Disha Salian Death Probe

In an investigative report by Republic Media Network in Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's death, the security head supervisor of the building spoke to the channel alleging that the Mumbai police had done no major inquiry into Disha's suicide when her body was found on June 8. The security supervisor also claimed that it was only a few days ago that the Mumbai Police had kickstarted the probe, revealing that the earlier inquiry was only done around Disha's fiance Rohan's house and his car, and no further probe into her suicide was launched.

"The police has started the re-verification over the last four to five days. It's the old team with a few new faces. They are tracing everyone who entered and left the building. Earlier, there was not much inquiry done. They just took the footage. The inquiry was done till Rohan's house. His car, and footage pertaining to that. For the last 3-4 days, they are verifying those footages. Now they have started interrogating the security and other housekeeping staff," he said.

Read: ON TAPE: 'Disha's Friends Took Body, Not Police; The Probe Is New,' Says Building Security

Read: ON TAPE: Six Locksmiths Found In Sushant's House's Vicinity, None Called By Mumbai Police?

SC sets deadline for Maharashtra Govt

Last week, after the Supreme Court set a 3-day deadline for Maharashtra government to file a report all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai Police had asked people to approach the Malvani Police station in Malad, if they have any information regarding Disha Salian's death. This also came after the Mumbai Police 'inadvertently deleted' her case folder in the presence of the Bihar police team.

Links between Salian's death and Rajput's death are being brought to the surface especially after Rajput’s friend Smita alleged that the late actor was "scared and worried" upon hearing the news of Salian's death, allegedly saying that "they won't leave me now."

Disha Salian allegedly jumped off of a fourteenth-floor highrise in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8. Days later Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra flat on June 14.

Read: Sushant's Ex-manager Disha Salian's Undated Video Of Partying With Friends Surfaces

Read: Disha Salian Death: DCP Clarifies On Post-mortem Report, Gives Last Call & Statement Info