Bulldozer Action In Gujarat's Bet Dwarka; Illegal PFI Properties On Govt Lands Demolished

Days after the Centre imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, a mega demolition drive began in Gujarat. The illegal commercial and religious construction or properties standing on the government's land involved in PFI-related activities are being razed down in large numbers.

The authorities on Saturday initiated bulldozer action and razed down an illegal construction in Bet Dwarka. The demolition took place under the tight security of police forces as a convoy of over 1000 police personnel was deployed for security. According to the sources, the mega operation was jointly carried out by various departments including revenue, panchayat, maritime, police, and power supply department. The officials received the input that the recently-banned radical outfit's (PFI) connections were active in Bet Dwarka and illegal activities were being carried out forcefully by capturing the government land in the name of religion.

Several such actions have been taken in several parts of Gujarat like-- Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, and Bharuch. A total of 15 encroached constructions have been razed off in the first phase. More similar actions will be witnessed in the coming days.

Centre bans PFI in India for 5 years

The Central government banned the Popular Front of India, which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence and has "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. The Centre also outlawed several PFI associates for five years, following the second round of crackdown against its leaders. The organisations which have been declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include - Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Following the ban, the digital footprint of the outfit and its associates are also being wiped out as the official website of the group was taken down on Wednesday, September 28. Also, the websites of its affiliated organisations are being wiped out from the internet. Rehab India Foundation, an affiliate of PFI’s website, has also been taken out from the world of the internet.