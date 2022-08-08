Celebration erupted in Noida's Grand Omaxe Society when the Yogi Adityanath-led government demolished the illegal encroachment of Shrikant Tyagi who allegedly assaulted a woman of the housing society. Notably, on Monday, the Noida authorities went to the residence of Shrikant Tyagi in Noida's Grand Omaxe Society and demolished the illegal construiction by Tyagi at his residence by bringing bulldozers and razing the entire illegal structure.

#BREAKING | Noida: 2 bulldozers roll in, raze down illegal construction by abusive man Shrikant Tyagi at his residence



Watch here - https://t.co/K0DnvxWi0O pic.twitter.com/fg8Sb9Y7Bv — Republic (@republic) August 8, 2022

People celebrated the moment taken by the authorities by applauding the action taken by the government when the bulldozer razed down the illegal construction by Tyagi at his residence in Noida’s housing society. The people of the society celebrated the bulldozer action by giving each other sweets and saying the action proves the government's support for them.

'We came out of fear'

As the bulldozer razed the illegal construction of Tyagi who allegedly assaulted a woman, the people of the society gathered to celebrate the action taken by authorities against Tyagi. One of the members of the society spoke to Republic over the action against Tyagi and said, "We are happy. It’s a relief. It feels like we came out of fear. Now we feel that someone has supported us and the leader (Yogi Adityanath) we chose was the right," she told Republic.

Another member said, "We are happy with this action because that man was a hooligan and did illegal encroachment. The man should be arrested as soon as possible." On celebrating the bulldozer action with sweets, one of the residents of the society said, "We brought sweets because of the action which was taken today. Today, the people of this society are really very happy. Sweets are not distributed on someone's loss, but because people were sad and now they got to see good things (bulldozer action), we are celebrating with sweets." Residents also said that Tyagi would threaten them by bringing guards and police along with him.

8 Noida Police teams formed to nab Tyagi

The Noida Police has intensified its action to nab Shrikant Tyagi who allegedly assaulted a woman after having a heated argument with her. As per sources, the police have formed 8 teams to arrest the accused who has been on the run for the last few days. They will conduct searches at multiple properties linked to Tyagi on Monday. A day earlier, the police decided to book him under the Gangster Act and affirmed that all his illegal properties will be identified. Tyagi came under fire after multiple videos of his hurling expletives and assaulting a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society on August 5 went viral.