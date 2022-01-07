Bulli Bai Case: After Mastermind's Arrest, Uttarakhand DGP Says 'We Helped Mumbai Police'

A day after the mastermind and creator of the Bulli Bai app was arrested from Assam, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar clarified that the Bulli Bai case is being handled by the Mumbai police, and the arrests in Uttarakhand were also carried out by the teams of Mumbai Police. His statement comes against the backdrop of the two accused persons who were arrested in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Kotdwar earlier this week.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kumar said, "We helped Mumbai Police in Rudrapur and Kotdwar arresting. Mumbai Police is handling the case. We are not in a state to say anything about the matter."

Earlier on Wednesday, a 21-year-old youth was arrested from Kotdwar in Pauri district in connection with the controversial Bulli Bai app case. The accused identified as Mayank is a student of a Delhi University college and was studying Chemistry Honours from Zakir Hussain College. After being interrogated by the Mumbai Police, he revealed that he had created his Twitter account in 2020, however, it was on December 31 when he received the link through a message and was asked to join the app. He also took seven to eight screenshots as directed by the group and shared them on his Twitter timeline. However, after coming to know about a First Information Report (FIR) against the app, he deactivated it.

Apart from that, another 18-year-old girl who was also alleged to be a key accused in the case, was also arrested from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur on January 4, Tuesday with the assistance of the Uttarakhand police.

Bulli Bai app case mastermind sent to police custody

The 20-year-old alleged mastermind in the Bulli Bai app case, Neeraj Bishnoi has been remanded to seven-day police custody after he was arrested from Assam by Delhi Police Special Cell's IFSO team on Thursday. Reportedly, he also confessed about developing the app and working as the administrator of its Twitter handle.

Bishnoi who is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam's Jorhat district is a BTech student at Bhopal's Vellore Institute of Technology. However, VIT Bhopal has currently suspended him till further notice.

Image: PTI, ANI