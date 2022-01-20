Bulli Bai Case: Court Denies Accused Vishal Jha, Shweta Singh & Mayank Rawat's Bail Pleas

In the latest development in the 'BulliBai' case, Mumbai's Bandra court on Thursday dismissed the bail pleas of accused Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat. All three accused are currently in judicial custody. This comes after the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police on Monday opposed the bail pleas of the three arrested and informed the court that the accused were also involved in the ‘Sulli Deals’ app case.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had filed a reply before the court stating that as per preliminary investigation, the accused - Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh, and Mayank Rawat - committed the crime with the help of Niraj Bishnoi, Bulli Bai app creator who was arrested by the Delhi police.

The court had earlier sent Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28. Before this, they were sent to Mumbai police custody till January 14 after being arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5. Vishal Kumar Jha will remain in judicial custody till January 24.

Bulli Bai app creator Niraj Bishnoi denied bail

on Friday, January 12, a Delhi Court had denied bail to Niraj Bishnoi in connection to the Bulli Bai case. The second-year engineering student was arrested on 6th January from Assam on charges of creating the contentious Bulli Bai app. The Delhi Police informed that he was arrested for conspiring the app and after having admitted his role behind its creation. Bishnoi was pursuing an engineering course from the Vellore Institute of Technology, and the college has suspended him from the university with immediate effect following the controversy.

The Court said, "Accused ran a vilification campaign against women, containing derogatory and offending material having communal overtones on the app".

Bulli Bai app case

The 'Bulli Bai' portal sparked massive outrage across the country for sharing pictures of women from various professions including journalists, social workers, and others accompanied by derogatory content. This holds similarity to the 'Sulli Deals' upload that happened in July last year. It is learned that the 'Bulli Bai' app worked similar to how Sulli Deals did.