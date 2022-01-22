Bulli Bai Case: Delhi Court Denies Bail To Accused Vishal Kumar Jha; 'Grave Allegations'

In the latest development in the 'Bulli Bai' case, Delhi's Patiala House Court's Session Court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail petition of one of the accused Vishal Kumar Jha. While passing the order, the Court affirmed that the allegations against the applicant/accused are grave in nature as it is a direct onslaught upon the dignity and modesty of the women of a particular community.

This comes a few days after Mumbai's Bandra court had dismissed the bail pleas of accused Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat. All the three accused persons are currently in judicial custody.

The Mumbai court had earlier sent Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28. Before this, they were sent to Mumbai police custody till January 14 after being arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5. Vishal Kumar Jha will remain in judicial custody till January 24.

Bulli Bai app creator Niraj Bishnoi denied bail

On January 12, a Delhi Court had denied bail to Niraj Bishnoi in connection with the Bulli Bai App case. The second-year engineering student was arrested on January 6, 2022, from Assam on charges of creating the contentious Bulli Bai app. The Delhi Police informed that he was arrested for conspiring the app and after having admitted his role behind its creation. Bishnoi was pursuing an engineering course from the Vellore Institute of Technology, and the college has suspended him from the university with immediate effect following the controversy.

The Court had said, "Accused ran a vilification campaign against women, containing derogatory and offending material having communal overtones on the app."

Bulli Bai app case

The 'Bulli Bai' portal sparked massive outrage across the country for sharing pictures of women from various professions including journalists, social workers, and others accompanied by derogatory content. This holds similarity to the 'Sulli Deals' upload that happened in July last year. It is learnt that the 'Bulli Bai' app worked similar to how Sulli Deals did.

