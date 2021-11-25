Businessman Threatened At Gunpoint In Mumbai; Two Held

The Mumbai police have arrested two of the four accused involved in allegedly abducting and threatening a businessman at gunpoint in Shivaji Nagar locality, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday, when Sharafat Ali was allegedly abducted from suburban Govandi by four men, who forced him into a car and took him to a commercial premises he owned, the official said.

The accused allegedly put a gun to the victim's chest, and demanded Rs 2 lakh cash and Rs 40,000 per month as protection money, he said.

Ali managed to flee and lodged a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police, following which the police managed to apprehend two of the accused, while the hunt for two more is underway, the official said.

An offence has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Mumbai Police Act, he added.

