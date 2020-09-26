Press Freedom 'most Vital Part Of Constitution': Sr SC Adv Aryama Sundaram On Legal Eagle

The freedom of the press is quite absolute within Constitutional bounds and there cannot be any pre-censorship into media reporting, opined senior Supreme Court advocate C Aryama Sundaram.

Speaking to Republic TV at this week's 'Legal Eagle', Sundaram said, "freedom of speech and expression protected by Article 19 (1) (a) is the most vital part of the Constitution since, without free speech, there cannot be a democracy."

"Hence it is an exceedingly valuable right. The Constitution itself puts certain restrictions but those are to come in when free speech creates problems which are far more than what the right defends."

On the issue of media freedom, the senior advocate noted that the moment the press is answerable to the state or becomes nothing but a loudspeaker of the state, then that is the end of democracy.

"Therefore freedom of the press is vital to democracy and has to be zealously protected. Of course, there is a lot of feeling now that even the press cannot exceed its freedom in a way that tramples on other people's fundamental rights, in particular, the right to privacy under Article 21 and the right to a fair trial. But within the Constitutional bounds, the freedom of the press is quite absolute except for those restrictions."

'States should not regulate media'

CA Sundaram observed that the media walks on a tightrope but there cannot be any pre-censorship or government regulation into media reporting.

"You cannot have regulation of media through the state because it counters the very basis of a free press. Therefore the media must ensure that it walks carefully on the tightrope, because if even one channel or newspaper fails, then people will lose faith. Media has huge power but it cannot get carried away with that and forget the responsibility."

"The press should be the watchdog of the people but it should not be the guard-dog for the blind treating the people as though they are blind," he phrased.

The senior advocate also applauded the media's 'proactive role' in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case since the start and noted its contribution in bringing public attention to the anomalies in the initial phases of the probe into the case.

