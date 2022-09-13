CAA Back In Focus As 3-judge Bench Of SC To Hear Pleas Opposing Law; Centre's Reply Sought

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was back in focus on Monday after the Supreme Court heard a batch of over 200 petitions challenging this law. The matter was listed before the SC bench comprising CJI UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat. To begin with, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal pressed the need to segregate the matters- a suggestion agreed upon by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The latter told the court, "Our reply is filed so far as some amendments and challenge is concerned. In some of the matters, our reply is yet to be filed".

When the SG pointed out that some time will be required for preparation and hearing of the matter, the bench asked him to prepare a list of matters which shall be put in different segments depending upon the challenge raised in the petitions. Thereafter, it directed the Centre to file its response with respect to those segments of challenges within a period of 4 weeks. Issuing notice in all fresh matters where notice hadn't been issued till now, it stated that the matter will be referred to a three-judge bench.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that these are “very important matters hanging fire for a very long time” which need to be heard and decided quickly. The pleas will come up for hearing on October 31. Some of the key petitioners include AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union, Peace Party, CPI and Indian Union Muslim League.

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years.

After an hours-long debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the legislation was cleared, with a majority of the members voting in favour of the Centre in December 2019. While the rules for the legislation were expected to be framed within a period of 6 months of the President's assent, this has not happened in the case of the CAA. Recently, the Centre sought time until October 9, 2022, to frame the CAA rule from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.