'CAA Is A Benign Law, Doesn't Affect Rights Of Citizens': Centre Tells SC Ahead Of Hearing

In a counter-affidavit filed on the pleas challenging the CAA, the Centre assured the Supreme Court that this legislation does not affect the rights of citizens. Some of the key petitioners include AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union, Peace Party, CPI and Indian Union Muslim League. Demanding dismissal of the pleas, the Centre cited the cut-off date of December 31, 2014, to allay fears that this law will encourage illegal migration in Assam,

A bench comprising CJI UU Lalit, Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi listed for hearing is set to hear the matter today. The affidavit read, "It is submitted that the CAA does not seek to recognise or seek to provide answers to all or any kind of purported persecution that may be taking place across the world or that may have taken place previously anywhere in the world. It is submitted that in that regard, the CAA is a narrowly tailored legislation seeking to address the specific problem which awaited India's attention for a solution since several decades as elaborated hereinabove".

The Centre added, "I state and submit that the CAA does not impinge upon any existing right that may have existed prior to the enactment of the amendment and further, in no manner whatsoever, seeks to affect the legal, democratic or secular rights of any of the Indian citizens. It is submitted that the existing regime for obtaining citizenship of India by foreigners of any country is untouched by the CAA and remains the same. It is submitted that legal migration on the basis of valid documents and visa continues to be permissible from all countries of the world including from the three specified countries."

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years.

After an hours-long debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the legislation was cleared, with a majority of the members voting in favour of the Centre in December 2019. While the rules for the legislation were expected to be framed within a period of 6 months of the President's assent, this has not happened in the case of the CAA. Recently, the Centre was granted the 7th extension to frame the CAA rules from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.