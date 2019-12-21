CAA: NCR Authorities Urge People Not To Fall For Rumors On Social Media

District authorities in the National Capital Region (NCR), including that of Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram, have urged people not to fall for any rumors and fear-mongering on social media platforms about the Citizenship Amendment Act and have asked the citizens to maintain peace.

READ | Amid The Uproar Over The Newly Amended Citizenship Law, Here Is Busting The Myths Of CAA

Pamphlets circulated by authorities

The Ghaziabad and Noida authorities have even distributed pamphlets in order to stop rumors about the newly-enacted citizenship act due to which violent protests were held in Jamia Millia University, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and in different parts of the country.

The pamphlets educated the people about the objective of the citizenship act. It said that the CAA is not to take away the citizenship of Muslims in the country but to grant Indian citizenship to the minorities facing religious persecution in neighboring countries. The pamphlets also said that there is no announcement on the implementation of NRC across the country and asked the citizens to keep calm.

READ | Anti-CAA Protest: Shivakumar Hits Out At Yediyurappa For Violence During Protest In K'taka

The pamphlets further appealed to the people to maintain mutual brotherhood and social harmony.

The Gurugram Police said that it is monitoring those spreading rumors.

"Keeping in mind the current situation over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, the Gurugram Police is keeping an eye on the people spreading rumors on social media about the new law," it said.

READ | BJP Trying To Discredit Anti-CAA Movement: Congress Leader Harish Rawat

Bengaluru City Police (BCP) has also advised people not to pay attention to rumors and false information on social media. The measures have been taken in the wake of the widespread protests across the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Several protests were held across the country of which many took a violent turn in which protestors resorted to stone-pelting and damaging public property injuring several policemen. Also, there is widespread outrage over Delhi police attacking students of JNU, AMU and Jamia. Article 144 has been imposed in several parts of the country such as the whole state of Uttar Pradesh and several parts of Karnataka such as Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Dharwad.

READ | Gujarat: Congress, BJP Blame Each Other For NRC, CAA Protest Violence