Cal HC Asks Education Board To File Affidavit Over Irregularities In Appointments

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to file an affidavit stating from where it got recommendation letters on the basis of which appointment letters for some staff were issued by it, as the state's school service commission has said it did not send any communication recommending jobs for them to the Board.

A petition by job aspirants alleged irregularities in the appointment of some Group D staff in schools as those letters of recommendation were issued after the expiry of a panel.

Noting that the WBBSE is not yet a party to this proceeding, the court said its lawyer appeared before it on Thursday and made a "very surprising submission" that all the recommendation letters were sent to them by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC).

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the petitioners to add the WBBSE as a party respondent forthwith.

"I direct the President of the Board, who is one responsible officer, to file an affidavit stating wherefrom the Board got all those recommendation letters on the basis of which the appointment letters were issued by the Board," the court ordered.

It directed that the affidavit is to be filed on November 22 at 3.30 pm when the matter will be taken up for further hearing.

The order was passed on a petition by some job aspirants claiming that appointments were given to persons after expiry of the panel proposed for the posts of Group D staff in aided/sponsored secondary and higher secondary schools in the state and had produced a list of 25 such alleged appointees before the court.

The court took on record a rectified affidavit by the secretary of the SSC after refusing to take it earlier in the day owing to flaws in it.

Justice Gangopadhyay had on Wednesday directed the Commission to come up with an affidavit stating clearly that after May 4, 2019, when the panel of Group D staff had expired, no recommendation letter was issued by any of its regions to anybody.

Petitioners' counsel Bikash Bhattacharya had submitted on Wednesday that at least 500 more appointment letters issued on the basis of alleged recommendation by various regions of the Commission have come to the knowledge of the petitioners.

Taking note of this, the court on Thursday directed the petitioners to produce before it a list of the names of those appointees and their addresses on the next date of hearing.

Justice Gangopadhyay ordered that all these persons will be added as respondents in the case.

The court had on Wednesday directed that the 25 persons whose appointment letters are in question, are to be made parties in the case.

Justice Gangopadhyay on Thursday further directed the WBBSE president to take into his custody all receiving registers of the relevant point of time when the office of the board received the recommendation letters from some other authorities or persons because this will be required in the subsequent stage of the proceeding, including investigations, if any, The court also directed that such receiving registers should be kept in safe custody and in a sealed manner.

