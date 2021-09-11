Cal HC Upholds Choice To Not Press Rape Case; Kerala HC Convicts Protector-turned-predator

On September 10, High Courts across India passed decrees and observations in a couple of key hearings. From stating that it was a clear case of 'protector turning predator' in the case of a daughter being molested by her father, to stating that desire of a woman to not pursue a sexual harassment case must be respected, the High Courts opined on these matters.

Here's a summary of relevant hearings before High Courts on September 10:

Calcutta High Court on woman's refusal to press sexual harassment charges

The Calcutta HC stated that if a woman refuses to press sexual harassment charges and provides this in writing to the members of the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) of her workplace, that her decision must be respected with no judgement. In the case at hand, the petitioner, a professor in the University of Burdwan, had moved the High Court challenging the order of debarment levelled against him for allegedly sexually harassing a university ward.

Justice Amrita Sinha stated that in the absence of a complaint by the alleged victim to concerned authorities, therefore, the student has no intentions to proceed with the matter.

"On the contrary, she prefers a quite burial to the entire incident. There is no reason why the desire and intention of the lady student will not be taken into consideration while dealing with the matter," the Calcutta HC stated.

In absence of a formal complaint by the student, the HC reasoned that the concerned professor should be allowed to resume his office. Notably, the student had provided her written consent to not press formal charges to the ICC of the University. Therefore, the Calcutta HC said that her choice ought to be respected

Kerala High Court in a hearing of father allegedly molesting daughter

The Kerala HC was unsparing on the accused for his act, saying, "In the instant case, the victim is a young girl and the accused is her father, a clear case of protector turning predator."

The victim in the case is a school-going girl who resided with her five siblings. She alleged that in the year 2012, she was repeatedly molested by her father. She had accused him of getting home in an inebriated state which triggered his sexual assault attempts on her. According to the victim, her mother had not taken up the matter seriously despite being informed of these incidents. The same justification was submitted to explain the delay in the registration of an FIR. It is pertinent to note that the school authorities of the girl had initiated a complaint against her father, upon being informed of the reason for her prolonged absence at school. Apparently, she confided in the school's Headmaster the frequent episodes of her father inflicting assaults, following which the Headmaster informed the Child-line services. The medical report released concluded that there is no existence of recent harassment, however, signs of penetration do exist.

The High Court has sentenced the father to imprisonment of 10 years under Section 377 of the IPC upon finding material evidence on record.