Calcutta HC Asks Guardians To Pay School Fee By Oct 25, Expulsion On Failure Disallowed

As schools and institutions resume full-fledged operations after nationwide shutdown during COVID-19, the Calcutta High Court has restricted school authorities to refrain from barring students from taking an examination as well as rusticating them on account of non-payment of school fees. In the same verdict, the Calcutta HC has directed parents/guardians to make or initiate the payment of outstanding fees by October 25.

"For the time being the school authorities will not prevent any student from sitting in any board or annual or mid-term assessment examination of the school. For the time being, all rustication orders shall be kept in abeyance." the Calcutta HC ordered.

Calcutta HC slashes 20% school fees during COVID-19 starting from April 2020

A division bench comprising Justice IP Mukherji and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya was adjudicating a batch of petitions filed by aggrieved parents seeking partial respite from the school fees for the academic year 2021-22, directed the parents to remit respective school fees of their wards. The latest verdict comes against October 13, 2020, interim order passed by the Calcutta HC which directed private schools in the state to slash school fees by 20 per cent from the academic session beginning from April 2020 till the month following the one in which the schools resume operations in physical mode. It directed schools to not rusticate or expel pupils and allow them to avail themselves of online classes despite school fees being kept in arrears.

"All 145 schools will offer a minimum of 20 per cent reduction of school fees across the board," the October 2020 order read.

Calcutta private schools submit school fees vital to generate salaries of employees

While school authorities were directed by the Calcutta HC to file an affidavit stating that a hefty and substantial amount, the tune of several crores, is due from their students, they told the Court that if the outstanding fees were not received y schools it would be difficult to generate bonuses and salaries of teachers and staff amid the festive season. Meanwhile, parents have contended and filed contempt applications that fees invoice issued by schools since October 13 are not in accordance with the order passed on the said date, last year.

The Calcutta HC has directed all such applications to be listed for a court hearing on December 3, 2021.