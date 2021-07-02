Calcutta HC Directs Police To Register All Cases On WB Violence; NHRC To Continue Probe

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the police to register the cases of all victims of the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The five-judge bench also directed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government to ensure medical treatment of all victims and to ensure ration for the affected even if they do not have ration cards.

West Bengal Chief Secretary has been directed to preserve all documents related to the violence and to conduct the second autopsy of BJP worker Abhijeet Sarkar at Command Hospital in Kolkata.

The court issued a show-cause notice to DCP Jadavpur, Rashid Munir Khan IPS, asking them to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him after the NHRC team was attacked in Jadavpur. The court also extended the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) investigation to July 13 and posted the matter for the next hearing on the same date.

WB post-poll violence

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported at various places in Bengal since the announcement of the Assembly election results on May 2. After TMC routed BJP in the polls, violence was witnessed in parts of Bengal and several BJP and other party offices were attacked by stone-pelting mobs. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked and MoS V Muraleedharan's convoy was attacked too. The violence prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs to send a four-member team to the violence-affected areas.

Pertinently, the petitioners in the matter before Calcutta High Court have alleged that political activists had died and women were sexually assaulted with incidents of loot too. Central forces were deployed to restore law and order in the state then. While the West Bengal government and police forces were accused of inaction, the petitioners mentioned their complicity in the violence too. In the plea, petitioners seek rehabilitation and compensation for those displaced by the violence.

(With inputs from agency)