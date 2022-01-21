Calcutta HC Lawyers Write To SC Alleging ‘misconduct’ By TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Several Calcutta High Court lawyers on Thursday in a letter to the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of Calcutta HC and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have demanded action against senior advocate and MP Kalyan Banerjee. They have demanded stern visible steps to be taken against Banerjee, stating that he has spoken ill about constitutional authorities like State Governor. Moreover, the lawyers in their letter have also alleged that Kalyan Banerjee has been using "unparliamentary language" against the highest Constitutional authority of the state while having "utter disregard" for the laws of the land.

"Sri Bandopadhyay has also been heard publicly speaking ill about constitutional authorities like State Governor. He has been using unparliamentary language against the Highest Constitutional Authority of the State with utter disregard for the laws of the land and juridical decorum expected from a senior member of the Bar," the lawyers' letter stated

'Kalyan Banerjee has made space for a private chamber for his son in the HC'

Citing another example, they have also claimed that Banerjee has used his political influence to make space for a private chamber for his son Sirsanya Bandopadhyay in the High Court even as his son only holds the position of a Junior Standing Counsel for the State.

"Such move is unprecedented and an insult to the illustrious reputation of Calcutta High Court where merit has always been the guiding principle. Even, his son was flooded with briefs in all important matters hence robbing the other junior lawyers of the Government panel from participating and earning their livelihood," the letter added "Under such circumstances, we demand that stern visible steps be taken against Sri Bandopadhyay for his activities so that this does not become a trend and people with power and position do not trample upon the common man under the false intoxification of supremacy," the lawyers added

Apart from being a senior Advocate of Calcutta High Court, Kalyan Banerjee is also a member of Parliament from the Serampore Parliamentary Constituency in West Bengal.

With ANI inputs