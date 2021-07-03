Calcutta HC Orders Mamata Govt To Reinstate 'Z' Category Security To Suvendu Adhikari

In a major development, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the West Bengal Government to provide security to the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari that was earlier withdrawn by the state. The HC observed that Adhikari, who is a Z-category protectee by the Home Ministry is adequately covered by the central security force.

On June 21, the Calcutta HC had ordered the Directorate Security of West Bengal to file a report stating as to why security cover given to him by the state govt was withdrawn. Report of the Directorate Security mentioned that Adhikari is already being provided state's security for the pilot, route lining, and meetings. The State Government informed the HC that Adhikari is well-maintained according to the scale of Z category protectee as per the "Yellow Book" by the Government of West Bengal.



The security provided to Suvendu Adhikari by the West Bengal Government had been withdrawn on May 18. The BJP MLA's counsel had submitted to the High Court that he would still require the state government's support in three areas - pilot car, route lining, and monitoring the places where public meetings may be held, even though he enjoys Z- category security cover from the central government.

The Nandigram Battle

On June 17, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had moved to the High Court and challenged the Nandigram constituency election result where Adhikari had defeated her in the state assembly election. Mamata had battled BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the place which had catapulted her into the CM post in 2011. Suvendu had defeated the CM by a margin of 1737 votes. The High Court on June 18 deferred the hearing in the matter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging Nandigram results. The Chief Minister has accused Adhikari of committing corrupt practises as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

