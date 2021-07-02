Calcutta HC Orders State To Provide Medical Treatment To WB Post-poll Violence Victims

The Calcutta High Court on Friday, July 2, passed an order regarding the post-poll violence incidents that were reported in West Bengal after the Assembly results were declared in May this year. The five-judge bench directed the State government to compensate the victims; it has also ordered a second autopsy of BJP worker Abhijeet Sarkar who was allegedly killed by a mob in post-poll violence in Beleghata, Kolkata.

'Ensure medical treatment of victims'

The Calcutta High Court bench of ACJ Rajesh Bindal and Justices I.P. Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar asked the Mamata Banerjee-led State government to provide medical treatment and ration to the victims even if they don't have ration cards. The HC also ordered West Bengal Chief Secretary to collect and preserve all documents related to the incidents.

While directing the State to register all the complaints of post-poll violence, the HC also issued a show-cause notice for contempt of court proceedings against Deputy Commissioner of Police of South Kolkata Rashid Munir Khan for failing to prevent obstruction to the team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) which was visiting Jadavpur to examine allegations of post-poll violence and was attacked. In addition to this, the HC also ordered a second post mortem of BJP worker Abhijeet Sarkar, who was allegedly killed by a mob during the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The post mortem will have to be done at Alipore Command Hospital. The Calcutta High Court also extended the NHRC investigation to July 13 and also scheduled the matter for hearing on July 13.

NHRC attacked by mob

Earlier on June 30, the NHRC team, while investigating post-poll violence incidents in West Bengal on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, were reportedly attacked by a mob. The vice-chairman of NHRC, Atif Rasheed, said that a mob attacked them while they were investigating in Jadavpur. The team, which was recording videos of some houses allegedly damaged in the post-poll violence, was reportedly surrounded by around 20-25 people.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

Incidents of violence were reported from several parts of West Bengal after May 2 when Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the Assembly elections in the State. BJP leadership and workers have time and again alleged incidents of brutality on their party workers and supporters, rape of minor girls and women; and many BJP and other party offices were attacked by stone-pelting mobs. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked, BJP offices at different parts of the State were ransacked and set ablaze.

BJP chief JP Nadda visited the victims' families while MHA has appointed a 4-member panel to assess the violence on the ground. BJP has also moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the violence in West Bengal.

