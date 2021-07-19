Calcutta HC Restrains WB Govt From Conducting Special Audit Of Bank Controlled By Suvendu

In a key development, the Calcutta High Court restrained the West Bengal government from conducting a special audit of the Contai Co-operative Bank controlled by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. A single-judge bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar was hearing a plea against the WB Co-operative Department's orders dated June 12 and 14 whereby it decided to hold a special audit and inspection of the aforesaid bank. However, the petitioner asserted that only the Reserve Bank of India was empowered to do this.

The HC ruled, "The special audit shall not be conducted without the leave of the court. Special audits are needed when it is suspected that the laws and regulations have been violated in the management of an organization. The reasons for the special audit have not been disclosed in the notice issued to the petitioners. The subjective satisfaction of the Finance Department to hold the special audit in respect of the said bank has to be brought on record."

Allowing inspection of the bank, it added, "The petitioners shall cooperate with the inspection, produce all documents, books of

accounts, etc. and answer queries which are raised during such inspection. All defects and non-compliances should be removed and rectified by the petitioners in accordance with law if called upon to do so". Moreover, Justice Sarkar observed that the jurisdiction and power of the Mamata Banerjee-led government vis-à-vis the Contai Co-operative Bank will be decided at the final hearing.

Mamata-Suvendu rivalry

Suvendu Adhikari switched allegiance to the saffron party on December 19, 2020, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. However, Suvendu Adhikari defeated WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by a narrow margin of 1737 votes and became the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly. At present, his election victory has been challenged by the TMC supremo before the Calcutta HC.

The West Bengal Police's decision to start a fresh probe into the death case of Adhikari's bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty on July 9 came in the wake of the growing rivalry between the two leaders. As per reports, Adhikari's bodyguard had allegedly shot himself in the head with his service revolver on October 13, 2018. Recently, the former TMC leader was removed from the Tamralipta Janakalyan Samity and the Sanatan Brahman Trust. Notably, a no-trust motion has been moved against him at the Contai Co-operative Bank.