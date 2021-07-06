Calcutta HC To Pronounce Judgement In Mamata Banerjee's Election Petition On July 7

Single Bench of Calcutta High Court will pronounce judgement in the election petition filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, July 7. The petition had sought Justice Kaushik Chanda's recusal from the hearing due to his alleged connections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The judgement of CM’s plea challenging the Nandigram results was reserved by the court on June 24.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had appeared virtually for the hearing had earlier demanded recusal of the judge. Justice Kaushik Chanda had agreed and said that the petitioner had full right to move for recusal and promised the matter to be decided judicially after the petitioner's lawyer Singhvi claimed the Justice of having connections with the BJP.

Singhvi mentioned instances showing Justice Chanda’s connections with BJP and also put forth the example of a case to prove his interests. In return, Justice Chanda asked Singhvi if he is aware of BJP's organizational structure to which Singhvi said, "I have many friends in BJP. I am broadly aware." The Justice then said he is recalling the case.

Justice Chanda, during the hearing, said to Singhvi, "You lawyers also have political affiliations. You are from Congress and Mookherjee has BJP background. But you are appearing for TMC's Mamata Banerjee's case." The Chief Minister also moved an application to change the judge. The CM raised apprehensions about Justice Chanda citing a likelihood of bias in judgement. Meanwhile, TMC had earlier released photographs of Justice Kaushik Chanda along with West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh to support their point.

The Nandigram case at Calcutta HC

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had vacated her seat of Bhabanipore to fight BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the 2021 assembly elections. Although initial counting reported a lead for the CM, she went on to lose to her former confidante from the Nandigram seat. The Trinamool Congress(TMC), however, managed to register a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly, with BJP emerging as the second-largest party with 77 seats. Banerjee decided to challenge the result alleging discrepancies and malpractices in the counting process. The CM also claimed a refusal of requests for recounting by the returning officer. Suvendu, following the win, was handed the position of Opposition Leader by BJP.

