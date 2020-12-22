Calcutta HC Won't Interfere In Plea Against An Interfaith Marriage; Upholds Adult's Choice

A court cannot interfere if an adult woman marries as per her personal choice and decides to convert to a different religion, the Calcutta High Court observed while dealing with an interfaith marriage case on Monday. The issue was brought to notice before the bench, headed by Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee, by a father's petition alleging that his 19-year-old daughter married a Muslim man and converted to Islam under pressure.

READ | 2 Brothers Arrested In Moradabad Over Interfaith Marriage

Father alleges that his daughter was pressurized for interfaith marriage

The father alleged that his daughter was pressurized, however, the daughter stated that she married a person of her choice and would not want to go back to her parents. She recorded this statement before a magistrate. The father, who submitted his petition in the High Court, stated that he feared his daughter might not feel free to testify and his angst about the pressure put on his child should be mollified, as per Live Law.

READ | 'UP's Creativity Deserves 2 Nobel Prizes': Chidambaram Takes Dig At Love Jihad Ordinance

Court says that they cannot interfere if a woman marries someone by choice

The bench has considered the father’s plea and has called for a meeting, along with his daughter on December 23, but they made it clear by saying, “If an adult marries as per her choice and decides to convert and not return to her paternal house, there can be no interference in the matter.”

READ | Karnataka Law Against Love Jihad In Next Assembly Session; Anti-Cow Slaughter Law Now: CM

Comes amid the 'Love Jihad' controversy

The development at the Calcutta High Court comes amidst the controversy over an anti-conversion law in UP that bans conversion by force, fraud, enticement, or marriage. On December 18, Allahabad High Court refused to grant an interim stay on the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which nullifies marriages if they are carried out for the sole purpose of religious conversion.

READ | Allahabad HC Refuses Interim Stay On Anti-Love Jihad Ordinance; Matter Adjourned To Jan 7