'Can Change Demography': UP Police Nabs Rohingya Infiltrator Syndicate; Fake IDs Seized

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar on Friday flagged the issue of Rohingya infiltration while stating that it can lead to demographic changes in the country if their infiltration is not stopped. He mentioned that a syndicate facilitated their illegal infiltration and placement in the country.

While speaking with Republic Media Network, he said that there are around 1,800 Rohingyas in the state according to their estimate and the UP Police is running a massive operation to identify and nab them.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh ADG addressed a press conference on Friday to inform the arrest of four of the syndicate who were involved in a human trafficking racket and infiltration of Rohingyas. The recent arrests of Rohingyas have taken the toll of total arrests in the state this year to 15.

He also asserted that the Rohingyas in India are involved in anti-national activities, human trafficking and international hawala operation. There are given fake passports and Aadhaar card for their placement in India.

"The four arrested are Hafiz Shafique, Azizur Rahman, Muffizur Rahman, Mohammad Ismail. We have ceased fake documents such as cards of United Nations High Commission for Refugees, mobile phones, Burma ID card, fake Aadhar card, Indian voter cards and birth certificates, Laptop and Pendrive and foreign currency," Prashant Kumar said.

"We were receiving intelligence that some people have formed a syndicate and were facilitating the illegal infiltration of Myanmar Rohingyas to Bangladesh and India. They were also encouraging people living in the Bangladesh refugee camps to cross the border and facilitating their passage to India. These people loot the refugees and make UN refugee cards for them and establish them as Indian citizens illegally with the help of fake documentation," the ADG revealed.

He added further, "These illegal infiltrators are also involved in anti-national activities. The Rohingyas who have been brought to India have also been given important documents such as Passport, Aadhar, etc and they have even conducted international trips with the help of Indian documents."

Hafiz Shafique along with his syndicate facilitated illegal infiltration and placement of Rohingyas in India. Some of his accomplices have also involved in human trafficking. This is the first time a human trafficking incident has come to light and they have even trafficked the women via air to as far as Malasia, Prashant Kumar said.

"This syndicate also had the bandwidth of forging documents such as educational documents, voter id, Aadhar and several other documents to establish the Rohingyas as Indian citizens. These activities can well lead to demographic changes if we don't stop them," the UP ADG said while adding that the Police is also making efforts to find out who all are involved in facilitating the syndicate.