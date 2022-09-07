The Supreme Court will decide on September 27 whether the Election Commission should proceed to decide whether the Eknath Shinde or Uddhav Thackeray faction is the 'real Shiv Sena'. While Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were the first ones to move the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the Thackeray faction challenged the new government formation and the Speaker's election. In a bid to take control of the party, the Maharashtra CM filed an application in the EC seeking recognition as the 'real Shiv Sena' and the allotment of the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Shinde's counsel NK Kaul urged the 5-judge Constitution bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha to allow the EC to rule on the application. The senior advocate argued, "EC is on intra-party dispute and municipal elections are knocking on the door. There needs to be a freezing of the symbol. They (respondents) say disqualification of members will have an impact. We say there is no impact". He also pointed out that there was no restraining order on the EC.

Indicating that it may pass an order if deemed fit on this aspect on the next date of hearing, the SC also asked all parties as well as the EC to file brief notes not exceeding 3 pages. The Constitution bench has been mandated to rule on questions such as whether the notice for the removal of the Speaker restricts him from proceeding with disqualification proceedings, whether a court can hold a member to be disqualified in the absence of a Speaker's decision and whether intra-party decisions are amenable to judicial review. It will also rule on the scope of the EC's power to determine a split within a party.

Change of guard in Maharashtra

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by both factions.