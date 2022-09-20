Cannabis Drug Crop Of Over 780 Football Fields Destroyed By CBN In Himachal Pradesh

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) officers destroyed 1032 hectares i.e.12,900 bighas or 780 football fields of illicit cannabis (ganja) cultivation in one of the biggest destruction operations conducted over two weeks in Himachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of Finance informed that teams of officers of CBN were formed and dispatched after receiving specific intelligence about illicit cannabis cultivation. Physical surveys were carried out by the officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) after verifying the intelligence. After detecting areas of illicit cultivation, a destruction operation was initiated with the the support of District Administration, Forest Department and Police.

In one of the biggest destruction operations conducted over 2 weeks in Himachal Pradesh, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) destroyed 1032 hectares (12,900 bighas) of illicit cannabis (ganja) cultivation: Ministry of Finance pic.twitter.com/WHQ6Jglnpe — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

According to sources, CBN officers adopted a two-pronged approach to spread awareness among villagers during the destruction operation.

Community Mobilisation: Villagers were informed about the adverse effects of drugs on the body and mind. Villagers were also sensitized regarding threats that drugs tend to pose to the future of the youth.

Explanation of Penal Provisions of NDPS Act: Relevant penal provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were also explained to villagers.

Subsequently, resolutions were passed by villagers to destroy illicit cannabis plantations around the villages. Notably, villagers assisted officers of CBN to destroy illicit cultivation by actively taking part in exercises under the supervision of CBN officers.

“Mission Crackdown shall continue with the same vigor in other parts of the country and CBN is fully committed against the Drug Menace” said Narcotics Commissioner Rajesh F Dhabre of Central Bureau of Narcotics.

According to sources, CBN officers used GPS coordinates to tag or mark the locations and drones were used for detection and surveillance of the illicit cannabis cultivation areas.

Notably, CBN has conducted destruction operations in many states like West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, etc., resulting in the destruction of more than 25,000 hectares of illicit cultivation of opium and cannabis over the years.