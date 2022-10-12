A day after two missing women's bodies were recovered in connection with the Kerala human sacrifice case, the police have unravelled a disturbing development that the accused were allegedly involved in cannibalism. On Tuesday, three accused identified as massage therapist Bhagwant Singh, his wife Laila, and their agent Mohammed Shafi was arrested.

Cannibalism angle emerges in Kerala human sacrifice horror

Republic TV accessed the shocking details of Kerala police interrogation, in which the killers allegedly confessed to the police that after killing both the women they butchered the victims, cooked their dismembered parts, and consumed their flesh as part of a witchcraft ritual. The accused justified the killings and stated that the women were murdered for the economic prosperity of their family in the Pathanamthitta district.

The police informed that the accused couple's agent Mohammed Shafi had convinced Bhagwant Singh and Laila and persuaded them to perform the human sacrifices as it would bring the family money and great fortune. Shafi was the one who lured both women to the accused's home before they were murdered and buried. The police are also investigating whether more missing cases were reported from the area in the last few days.

The two women who were murdered and cut into pieces were reported to be in their 50s. Roselin went missing in June, and Padmam, a native of Ponnurunni, Kochi disappeared on September 26. The recent missing investigation into Padmam’s disappearance helped uncover Rosily’s case as well.

In the latest update, the Ernakulam session court has granted judicial custody of all three accused in the human sacrifice case, till October 26.

(Image: Republic)