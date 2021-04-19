'Cannot Play A Silent Spectator': MP HC Issues Directions To State Govt On COVID-19 Crisis

A division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court led by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq issued a slew of directions pertaining to the COVID-19 situation in the State on Monday. This order came on a suo motu writ petition registered on the basis of a letter sent to the CJI by senior advocate Ashwani Kumar on June 8, 2020. Forwarded to the Registrar General of the HC thereafter, it contained a tragic sight of an elderly COVID-19 patient chained to a bed in a private hospital at Bhopal. Subsequently, it passed multiple directions in this matter from time to time.

Citing news reports which indicate black marketing of Remdesivir, non-availability of oxygen, ICU beds and ventilators, the bench observed that the situation is very grim. It noted, "Ordinarily these matters lie in the domain of the Executive, who has the responsibility to resolve all the identified problematic issues. However, despite being cognizant of its jurisdictional limitations, this Court, in an extraordinary situation like the present one, when they are brought to its notice, cannot just play a silent spectator. In this scenario, the Court has the responsibility to see that the faith of the people in the system is not eroded and if erosion to some extent has taken place, is restored." There are 68,576 active cases in UP while 3,34,947 patients have been discharged and 4557 fatalities have been recorded.

Here are the court's directions: