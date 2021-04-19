'Cannot Play A Silent Spectator': MP HC Issues Directions To State Govt On COVID-19 Crisis

A division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court led by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq issued a slew of directions pertaining to the COVID-19 situation in the State on Monday. This order came on a suo motu writ petition registered on the basis of a letter sent to the CJI by senior advocate Ashwani Kumar on June 8, 2020. Forwarded to the Registrar General of the HC thereafter, it contained a tragic sight of an elderly COVID-19 patient chained to a bed in a private hospital at Bhopal. Subsequently, it passed multiple directions in this matter from time to time.
Citing news reports which indicate black marketing of Remdesivir, non-availability of oxygen, ICU beds and ventilators, the bench observed that the situation is very grim. It noted, "Ordinarily these matters lie in the domain of the Executive, who has the responsibility to resolve all the identified problematic issues. However, despite being cognizant of its jurisdictional limitations, this Court, in an extraordinary situation like the present one, when they are brought to its notice, cannot just play a silent spectator. In this scenario, the Court has the responsibility to see that the faith of the people in the system is not eroded and if erosion to some extent has taken place, is restored." There are 68,576 active cases in UP while 3,34,947 patients have been discharged and 4557 fatalities have been recorded.
Here are the court's directions:
- The state government should ensure the continuous and regular supply of oxygen and Remdesivir to all public and private hospitals
- If it has not already done so, the state government should consider reactivating 262 COVID Care Centres, 62 Dedicated COVID Health Centres and 16 Dedicated COVID Hospitals immediately
- The state government shall consider strengthening all district hospitals to dissuade COVID-19 patients from rushing to major cities
- The rates charged by private hospitals and labs for treatment/tests must be fixed
- Private hospitals and nursing homes should not demand hefty amount as advance deposit for starting treatment of COVID-19 patients
- The data pertaining to the availability of beds, ICU beds and ventilators should be updated on https:sarthak.nhmmp.gov.in on a real-time basis
- The rates of Remdesivir per vial for generic and branded injections should be displayed by the sellers
- The state government should give due publicity to Toll-Free Number 1075 (with the STD code number of respective districts) so that COVID-19 patients and their family members can lodge a complaint in case of any grievance
- The state government can take over the buildings of government and private schools/colleges, hotels, stadiums, etc. for setting up more CCC, DCHC and DCH
- The state government should set up more the number of electric crematoriums
- Daily testing should be increased and the reports should be provided within 36 hours from the time of collection of samples
- The state government should consider reappointing those medical officers, paramedical and nursing staff who have retired in the past two or three years
- All hospitals will not refuse to attend patients suffering from other serious ailments
