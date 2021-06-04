'Cannot Vaccinate Class 12 Students As Trials In Kids Underway': Centre Responds To Plea

Amid row over the COVID-19 vaccine's clinical trials being conducted on children, another plea was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre to vaccinate Class 12 students so they could appear for board exams. The Centre submitted an affidavit on Friday in the High Court stating that the students cannot be vaccinated as the Drugs Controller of India (DCGI) has given emergency use authorisation to vaccine manufacturers for vaccinating people with 18 years of age and above, while permitting Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials on children.

Centre submits affidavit against vaccinating Class 12 students

The Centre submitted an affidavit saying, "The Companies manufacturing COVID-19 vaccination in India have given only Emergency Use Authorization for vaccinating people of 18 years age and above, therefore, COVID vaccines are not recommended for persons/children less than 18 years of age. This is also because of the fact that the clinical trial group during phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3 did not cover the children below 18 years of age."

This development comes after the Delhi High Court had sought a response from the Centre and the Delhi Government on a PIL seeking direction to administer COVID-19 Vaccination free of cost to the students of Class 12 in Delhi, who will be appearing for their board exams in an off-line mode.

However, the Centre on June 1 cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams after PM Narendra Modi chair a high-level meeting in this regard and decided to cancel the exams in the wake of the risk of COVID-19.

Bharat Biotech begins Covaxin trials on children

Bharat Biotech has begun clinical phase trials on children on Wednesday. The vaccine manufacturer started the phase-2 trials of COVAXIN at Patna's AIIMS hospital in Bihar. The trial would be taking place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days. Covaxin will be the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating children. On May 13, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had given nod to phase-2/3 trials on children ageing 2-18-year-olds.

Plea filed against vaccine trials in children

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking stay on phase II/III clinical trials of Covaxin in children. The application was moved in a petition filed in May for setting aside the permission granted by the DCGI to Bharat Biotech for conducting trials of its vaccine on children. Petitioner Sanjeev Kumar has claimed that the trials in children have raised an apprehension that the children who would be part of the trial could suffer adverse health or mental effects due to the testing of the vaccine on them. He has claimed that the children, who will be the test subjects, cannot be termed as volunteers as they are not capable of understanding the consequences of the trial to consent to the same.

Conducting the trial on healthy children would amount to "homicide", the petition has claimed and has sought criminal prosecution of the persons involved in such trials or those authorised to conduct the same, in the event of death or "loss of peaceful and pleasant enjoyment of life" of any of the toddlers or minors who are part of the trial.