'Can't Afford Another Day Of Loss, Had To Sell Off Air India': Centre To Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy seeking quashing of the Disinvestment process of Air India. A division bench of the high court presided over by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti reserved its order on the plea that also sought direction to set aside and revoke any decision or grant of any further approvals by the respondent authorities with respect to the present Air India disinvestment process.

Appearing in person, Mr Swamy argued that the process of bidding is malafide, arbitrary and against public interest. Opposing Swamy's plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted that the petition is based on misconceptions.

"First misconception is that there are criminal proceedings against Tata Sons. However, neither Talace nor Tata Sons Pvt Ltd have any criminal proceedings pending against them, and they have nothing to do with Air Asia. What Air Asia is facing has nothing to do with this deal," the Solicitor General said. "When we began the Disinvestment process, we took some policy decision. Infact, the Disinvestment process itself is a policy decision. Air India was in continuous losses and the govt couldn't afford any other loss. We were facing losses of Rs. 20 crore daily," he added.

After addressing the facts, the SG told the bench, "There is nothing more that has to be addressed by Milords under 226 jurisdiction."

Representing Tata Sons company and Air India's successful bidder Talace, former SG, Senior Advocate Queen's Counsel Harish Salve told the court that the successful bidder is a 100% Indian owned and operated company, and hence the same is in line with the government's requirement.

Mr Salve also argued that the government was looking to sell off this airline since 2017. "The bids are complete, share purchase agreements are signed, and all this is in public domain. 31st March hopefully whole process will be over," he said. The Senior advocate added that the criminal proceedings pending against Air Asia has nothing to do with the Tata Sons as the successful bidder of the Maharaja was not named in that particular case.

After hearing detailed arguments from all the parties, the court has now reserved its order for January 6. In October 2021, Tata Sons had won the bid for acquiring Air India for Rs 18,000 crore. Tata Sons, which originally launched Air India in 1932, bid for the national carrier under its fully-owned subsidiary Talance Pvt Ltd for Rs 18,000 crore.

Tata Sons were up against Spicejet chairman Ajay Singh-led consortium, who had bid Rs 15,100 crore. As of August 31, Air India's total debt stands at Rs 61,562 crore. According to the DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the debt of the airline taken over by Tata Sons is Rs 15,000 while the remaining debt will go to Air India Asset Holding Limited. Under the divestment terms, Tata Sons will retain Rs 15,300 crore of debt and part Rs 2,700 crore to the Centre of the total Rs 18,000 price.