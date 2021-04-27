Can't Be Mute Spectator Amid National Crisis; Will Complement HCs: SC In COVID-19 Hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday started fresh proceedings in the suo-moto case registered to examine the issues faced by the country grappling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the hearing, the SC bench of justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat said that while High Courts were in a better position to understand the ground realities in individual states, the top court cannot be a mute spectator during the crisis.

"It is necessary for the Supreme Court to intervene for coordination of the national effort. At the time of a national crisis, the SC cannot be a mute spectator," said the bench, adding that it was not preventing the High Courts from exercising their jurisdiction by hearing issues related to the pandemic.

“High Courts are best situated to make an assessment of ground realities in each state and find flexible solutions for the problems faced by citizens. There are some issues that transcend the regional boundaries. We intend to play a complementary role and help on issues that HCs are unable to look into,” the SC clarified.

Supreme Court tentatively highlighted the following issues :

Supply of oxygen - The Centre should apprise on supply of oxygen, the projected need of states, the basis of allocation of oxygen from the central pool, the methodology adopted to communicate a requirement of states on a dynamic basis. Enhancement of critical medical requirements included covid beds Steps taken to ensure due availability of essential drugs including Remdesivir, Faviprivir,

On Tuesday, the SC bench asked the Centre to clarify its plan for two things - the use of central resources to expand medical facilities and the different prices of vaccines.

During the earlier proceedings in the suo moto case, the SC bench led by then Chief Justice SA Bobde had asked the Centre to submit a national COVID-19 plan detailing steps to ensure supply of essential drugs, manner of vaccination, and lockdown measures. However, the proceedings were suspended as CJI Bobde's term ended on April 24.

As per the apex court's request, the Centre has submitted a national plan, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court. The court will examine the Centre's response in two days.