'Can't Say Probe Is Invalid': SC Observes While Hearing Plea On CBI FIR Against Deshmukh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the CBI probe against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh cannot be considered "invalid" as it was ordered by a constitutional court. A division bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah was hearing a plea challenging the Bombay High Court order allowing the CBI to continue its investigation in the extortion case filed against him. Going through the contents of the FIR, the NCP leader's counsel Amit Desai argued that the Bombay HC has read into things that were never averred.

However, Justice Chandrachud observed, "You can't say that investigation is invalid when it has been ordered by constitutional court. If the CBI investigates, can the Government of India or State says that you can't investigate my officer? If this happens, then the entire purpose of directions by the Top Court gets defeated."

Referring to the fact that the HC ordered only a Preliminary Enquiry in contrast to the registration of the FIR, Desai pointed out that it was conscious of the restraint exercised by it. But, Justice Chandrachud reminded the senior advocate that the reason for the court to order a Preliminary Enquiry was that "the allegations were such which could shake the foundations of the police force and citizenry". The court will continue hearing the matter after Justice Navin Sinha's farewell function.

HC blow for Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.

The biggest blow for Deshmukh, however, came in the form of the order pronounced by a two-judge bench of the Bombay HC comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni on April 5. The verdict came after multiple petitioners including Singh, Dr Jaishri Patil and Ghanshyam Upadhyay moved the HC seeking a CBI investigation in the matter. While the HC observed that the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner should have filed an FIR, it took umbrage at the fact that the police had not registered an FIR based on Patil's complaint.

Noting that there cannot be an unbiased probe if the same is handed over to the state police as Deshmukh is the Home Minister, the bench ordered the CBI Director to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Patil's complaint and conclude it preferably within 15 days' time. Subsequently, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil. On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials. Thereafter, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI.