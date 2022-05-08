Capt Amarinder Singh Condemns Khalistan Provocation In Himachal; Demands Strict Action

Condemning the incident of Khalistani flags being placed on the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh demanded strict action from Chief Minister Jairam Thakur against the miscreants. Early on Sunday, May 8, the word 'Khalistan' was found inscribed in green on the outermost wall of the Assembly coupled with Khalistani flags pinned on the gate. Meanwhile Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) also released a video, which along with the visuals of Khalistani flags tied to the HP assembly gate also released a banner informing about the date of voting in Punjab for a referendum on Khalistan.

Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Strongly condemn the act of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of HP Vidhan Sabha. These are acts of fringe elements who are trying to disturb the peace & brotherhood of our country, which will not be tolerated. Urge @CMOFFICEHP to take strict action against the perpetrators. (sic)"

These are acts of fringe elements who are trying to disturb the peace & brotherhood of our country, which will not be tolerated. Urge @CMOFFICEHP to take strict action against the perpetrators. https://t.co/behzvzp5Lv — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 8, 2022

In response to the act from Punjab's secessionist movement, Kangra SP, Khushal Sharma, told ANI, "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today".

Following the incident, Himachal Pradesh's Congress MLA and state's former minister of Urban Development Sudhir Sharma wrote in a tweet that the act of the Khalistani forces raises serious questions on the security agencies and the state government, as neither the CCTVs were working nor was there any presence to be found of the security personnel.

धर्मशाला विधानसभा के प्रवेश द्वार पर ख़ालिस्तान के झंडे व दीवारों पर नारे लिखे जाना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है, वहीं पर ना CCTV का काम करना और ना ही सुरक्षाकर्मियों का होना प्रशाशन और सुरक्षा एजेंसियों पर भी सवालिया निशान उठाता है। pic.twitter.com/DoXrOL3h0Q — sudhir sharma (@sudhirhp) May 8, 2022

Dharamshala SDM Shilpi Beakta said, "We received an information this morning at around 7.30 am. We have removed the flags and walls have been painted again. We are inquiring about the matter and are going to register a case under relevant sections of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act, 1985. Rest details can be shared after investigation".

SFJ demand to hoist Khalistanin flag in Shimla

In March 2022, Gurpatwant Pannu, SFJ leader had called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla, reacting to which the Anti-Terrorist Front of India had burnt the Khalistani flags outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla and staged protests against the demand for Khalistan.

Earlier in July 2021, the HImachal police had filed a case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for threatening the CM of the hill state not to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day, following which the security for dignitaries attending the Independece Day ceremony in Shimla was tightened.

