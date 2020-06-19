Galwan Valley Face-off: Capt Amarinder Singh Lashes Out At China Over Pre-mediated Attack

The fatal border clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh has caused a major uproar across the nation. India has lodged a strong protest against China’s pre-mediated action. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also scorned China for the violent clash and demanded strict action against the barbaric attack.

“I have repeatedly said this, I condemn this action by China. It is not right to secretly attack our soldiers who were not prepared. They did not fire any bullets but attacked our men with nail-studded rods." "I do not know what discussions will be made in the all-party meeting, but I believe a strict action must be taken against China for their action,” CM Amarinder Singh told the media on Friday.

Expressing anger over the violent clash in Galway Valley, which led the Indian Army to lose 20 brave Jawans, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had called for a strong response from the Government of India to the repeated violations by the Chinese.

While it was important to defuse the tensions at the border, and India was not in favour of war, Captain Amarinder said the country could not afford to show weakness at this time and needed to take a strong stand to deter the Chinese from any further intrusions and attacks on its territories and men.

India-China face-off

India said on Tuesday that a violent clash broke out on June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation of the border dispute. Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest of the Indian government with China over the violent stand-off at Galwan Valley during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. The Indian minister recalled the Commander-level meeting at Moldo on June 6 and stated that China's attempt to erect a structure on the Indian side of Galwan is what became the source of dispute.

