Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh backed the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Wednesday calling it essential for the security of Punjab. Amarinder Singh revealed that Pakistan drones armed with weapons and narcotics had breached nearly 31 km into Indian territory, and it was time to be careful. The former Congress leader also urged the Channi-led government to stop denying the Pakistan infiltration and support the Centre to maintain peace in Punjab.

Amarinder Singh said, "Earlier Pakistan used to push drugs through tunnels but now drone dropping has started which is very dangerous. Pakistan drones have started entering 31 km onto Indian soil. Sleepers cells of both ISI and Khalistani are involved. The BSF is not going to take care of state security, they will track drones that are extending their capacity. The Punjab Police is a trained force and but they are not trained for handling drones or cross border smuggling."

Amarinder Singh urges political parties to back Centre

Showing images of pistols dropped inside Punjab via drones, Captain Amarinder Singh that such drones had GPS systems. He revealed that initially, they could carry only two AK 47 but now the capacity had increased and Pakistan had started delivering huge consignments of weapons. "In one and a half years, Pakistan has reached from crossing the rivers to 31 km inside Punjab. BSF will assist the Punjab police, not to take over. There should be no politics on national security and forces," he remarked.

"I am not an alarmist but I know something is going wrong, something is going to happen. You have to stop denying this, tell the people that this is happening. BSF has taken over 51 km not to take over the administration, they have come for assistance. It's happening in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bangladesh border, everywhere. Anything can happen and we need to be careful. We are also a border, our state has been a battlefield so many times. It is time for the government to own up. Be it Akali Dal, AAP, we must support the Centre to maintain peace in Punjab," he added.

Centre extends BSF juriscication

On October 13, the Central Government amended the BSF Act and provided an extension on the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the border. This empowers the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International border along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. The move has been taken adhering to the Centre's "zero tolerance" policy against terrorism, cross-border crimes, and further curb illegal activities linked to national security.