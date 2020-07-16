Arty Ambassador Allowed To Be Registered By High Court After Chandigarh Admin's Refusal

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Chandigarh administration to register an Ambassador car painted with artwork that was earlier declined by the transport department. Ranjit Malhotra had filed a petition in the HC after the transport department refused to register his car due to artwork on the body of the vehicle.

"The reason for denying registration merely on the ground that there is artwork done on the body of the vehicle, where the base remains white, defies logic. Any reasonable person can easily make out that a white car had some artwork done upon it. Like a canvas with a spray of flowers."

"The base colour of the canvas would remain as it is. The Inspector has acted in an arbitrary and wholly whimsical manner, causing undue harassment to the petitioner," Justice Jaishree Thakur said in the verdict.

Ranjit Malhotra said that the artwork on the car was done by a renowned Mexican artist Senkoe and it was bought from a friend in Delhi. Even though Delhi authorities issued the no-objection certificate for the vehicle, the Chandigarh administration did not register the car due to its colour.

(With ANI inputs)