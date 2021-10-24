Cartridges, Explosives Seized In Mizoram

A huge cache of cartridges and explosive materials have been seized along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel seized 100 cartridges, 38 Neogel gelatin and 251 detonators from a forest near Tiau Kai village on Saturday, it said.

The seizure has prevented the loss of precious lives, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)