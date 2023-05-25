Case Against Two Godown Owners In Thane For Storing Hazardous Chemicals Worth Rs 1.27 Cr

Police have registered a criminal offence against two owners of a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 1.27 crore without a permit, an official said on Thursday.

A team of police personnel on Wednesday conducted a raid on the godown located at Purna in Bhiwandi area and seized the stock, a police spokesperson told PTI.

The police did not specify which chemicals were stored in the godown, but said they were hazardous and harmful to humans.

The chemicals were illegally stored in the godown, even as the owners knew any accident due to the chemicals would endanger the lives of citizens, the official said.

Offences have been registered against the two persons under relevant provisions, the police said.