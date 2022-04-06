Case registration rate in police stations decreased: Assam CM

Umiam, Apr 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that case registration rate in police stations of Assam has decreased by 30-35 per cent in the first three months of the current year as compared to the same period in the previous year.

He urged police personnel to sincerely work for ensuring a ‘crime-free society’ and instil a sense of security and confidence among people.

Sarma recalled his appeal to the police personnel to adopt zero tolerance towards criminals, economic offenders, drug mafia and middlemen soon after assuming power on May 10, 2021.

“The Assam Police has stood up to the test and it is reflected in the decreased rate in case registration as well as crime,” the chief minister said while addressing the passing-out parade of trainee officers at North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) here. The largest-ever batch of trainee officers, comprising 578 cadets, was commissioned into active policing at NEPA in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district.

The chief minister said as the police personnel work to control crime, the government is also chipping in by providing necessary support, whether in terms of recruitment, housing facilities, use of technology, and improved infrastructure. As many as 16,000 people will be recruited into the force between May 10 to June 10 this year.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, emphasised that it was not enough for the police only to fight crime, but also aspire for the highest level of professional excellence and personal integrity.

“The police force has an important role to play in ensuring that Assam becomes one of the most developed states in the country and I urge the new officers to contribute wholeheartedly towards it,” Sarma added.

Assam Police Director General Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, in his address, said the recruitment drive for the trainee officers, who passed out on the occasion, was conducted in a most transparent and corruption-free manner. PTI SSG MM MM

