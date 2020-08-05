'Case Should've Ended Today': Mukul Rohatgi Attacks Mumbai Police In Sushant's Death Probe

As the Supreme Court has given 3 days' time to the Maharashtra government to place all facts on record all details pertaining to the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi believes that the case should have ended today itself. Representing the Bihar government, the former Attorney General of India, Rohatgi stated that the CBI needs to take over the FIR filed in Bihar by Rajput's family and investigate whether there are any irregularities related to the death. The senior advocate bashed the Mumbai Police and BMC officials for quarantining IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who has been sent to lead the Bihar Police team in the actor's death probe.

Case should've ended today: Rohatgi

Speaking exclsuively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Mukul Rohatgi said, "According to me, the case should have ended today. Once it is gone to the CBI then everything is over. They will do whatever they have to. So they have to take over the FIR by Bihar. There is nothing to investigate in the inquest and are there any irregularities related to it."

"When I saw the papers, I felt the Bihar government was right in registering the FIR by the victim's family. They live in Patna and therefore, it was rightly registered. As far as Mumbai is concerned, Mumbai is merely investigating the cause of death which in legal terms is called 'Inquest'. They are not investigating any criminality or any criminal antecedents attached to the case or the role of any person which may have prompted that suicide. That is not being examined by Mumbai Police, it is being examined by Bihar Police. So it is completely wrong for anyone, including the petitioner to say that there is a conflict of interest. There is no conflict. I feel there is a very unsavoury angle to this case. Mumbai Police and municipal authorities acting in tandem have acted very unfairly. You call it a quarantine but it is locking up," Rohatgi added.

SC refuses protection to Rhea Chakraborty

Earlier in the day, the single-judge SC bench ordered Maharasthra government and police to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Rajput's death within 3 days, while hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking the case to be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai. The Court also refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action with the matter slated to be heard next week. Amid Mumbai police's probe into Rajput's death, Bihar police is probing into the case after Rajput's father filed an FIR against Rhea and five others alleging money-laundering upto Rs 15 crores. Meanwhile, the CBI has received Bihar government's proposal of a probe in the case and the DoPT has issued a notification as well.

