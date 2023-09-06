Cases Of Defrauding Online Users Through Fake Websites On The Rise In Karnataka: Officials

Amid incidents of attempts to steal personal information of litigants and lawyers by creating a fake website similar to the official website of the Supreme Court, authorities in Karnataka have now revealed that instances of creating fake websites by replicating the websites of government bodies and private companies are on the rise in the state.

Despite the awareness programmes carried out by the cybercrime police in the state, the number of unsuspecting people falling prey to the nexus of cyber criminals continues to rise, say officials.

Authorities noted that fake websites duplicating popular brands or companies are being built to cheat unsuspecting users. Online shopping portals, job portals, websites on skill development, income tax sites, virtual platforms for bitcoin transactions, share transaction sites, etc., are reportedly being replicated to dupe people, officials said. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 30,631 fraud cases were registered in the country in the last three years. Thousands of crores of rupees were defrauded by cyber fraudsters, out of which Rs 570 crore was seized. The police have managed to reportedly return the recovered sums to the aggrieved parties.

According to the cops, there have been increasing cases of customers being cheated through fake websites of retail firms and chains of hypermarkets like D-Mart, Big Bazaar, BigBasket, Reliance, etc. through online transactions for the products they buy. Fraudsters are also duping online users in the name of state and central public service websites, noted officials.

Ishan, a victim speaking to Republic, said, "I had applied for a job on a government portal and had paid an application fee of Rs 5,000, as mentioned on the site, but after I paid the amount, there was no confirmation of the payment made. Once I refreshed the page, it showed an error, stating that the website doesn't exist. That's why it is better to cross-check multiple times before making a digital payment."

Fraud in the name of Tirupati darshan

Several fake websites have reportedly been created on the pretext of giving tickets for the darshan of Tirupati Thimmappa in Andhra Pradesh. Many devotees were cheated while making payments for online tickets, noted officials. Devotees were duped on the pretext of VIP darshan. Karnataka cyber sleuths have so far suspended more than 41 fake websites. The Karnataka cyber police suspect the involvement of gangs from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in the case.

Fake KPCC website

A fake website was created in the name of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. The cyber police registered a case and arrested the four accused within days. The accused have been identified as Dharanesh Jain, Arun, Siddharth and Venkatesh, all employees of a company called Wet Fab Technologies Pvt Ltd. Miscreants allegedly intended to publish statements that would bring disrepute to party leaders, said officials.

SD Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), speaking to Republic on the modus operandi of these cybercrimes, said, "Fake websites are created resembling government websites. People's personal information is stolen. Money is siphoned off to other fake websites like online shopping portals. Therefore, before making financial transactions on any website, one should check its genuineness. Do not open links that are randomly texted on WhatsApp or social media."

Fake websites resemble the original brand or company and cheat people by getting them to pay online for the product. Fraudsters lure buyers with free gift offers. However, when ordered, often something else is sent instead of the product ordered, informed officials.

Talking about online transaction best practices, cops suggest users cross-check whether it is the official portal. While applying for a job online, it is important to check the genuineness of that website before paying the fees for any form.

Also high discount offers should be cross-checked, noted officials, adding that reviews of products could often be fake and misleading. In cases of expensive items, the cash-on-delivery option is better to opt for, they noted.

To avoid being defrauded on the dark web, cops also stress cross-checking links before initiating payments digitally.